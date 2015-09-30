Corina Nika

COCORRINA X ACFN

Corina Nika
Corina Nika
  • Save
COCORRINA X ACFN collaboration garments textile
Download color palette

My collaboration with All Comes from Nothing. One of my favourite projects, designing textiles for garments. You can see the rest of the collection here http://cargocollective.com/corinanika/ACFN-X-COCORRINA

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Corina Nika
Corina Nika

More by Corina Nika

View profile
    • Like