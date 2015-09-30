Lifeyo Toolbar

Mike Kai

Missed ya Dribbble! I'm excited to let into the wild our baby. It's a website builder that takes the headaches away. We learned from our previous versions and have a incredibly minimalistic interface that translates to a simple, clean website.

We're live and you can build a creative portfolio at www.lifeyo.com

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
