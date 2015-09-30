Alex Rinker

Yeti WIP

Alex Rinker
Alex Rinker
winter san francisco vector identity logo design event snowboard ski illustration yeti
Workin on a 'Shred Yeti', here's his head so far. Kinda has an "OH SHIT!" look on his face, need to make more of a "FUCK YEAH BRAH!" face.

Alex Rinker
Alex Rinker
Branding & Design

