Monochrom Website menu landing grid ui photography bittorf danilo monochrom portfolio
My new photography portfolio. It's currently being coded in wordpress. Very simple and reduced, much whitespace to give the images the room they need. Each image in the grid is a preview image, linking to the article with the complete series of images and a story/description.

Check it live: http://www.monochrom.space

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
