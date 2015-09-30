Maxim Ananov

Gesture Demo for Distraction Dimmer

Maxim Ananov
Maxim Ananov
  • Save
Gesture Demo for Distraction Dimmer ux ui demo gesture app apple mac control knob osx sketch vector
Download color palette

This is a snippet of in-app gesture demo I've been working on throughout this summer.
It's a cherry on top of the new "Dimmer" design of my HazeOver app. The idea is to have a control that looks and feels like a physical object. The gestures literally turn distractions down on the computer screen. To demonstrate the feature I shot a live-action video that goes in sync with what's going on in the app. White dots represent touches on the trackpad.

Watch the app music video to have some context for the design:
https://hazeover.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Maxim Ananov
Maxim Ananov

More by Maxim Ananov

View profile
    • Like