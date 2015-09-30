Jeff Broderick
Animated Key Illustration

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick for Square
Animated Key Illustration beta frame designer carbon weebly illustration key gif animated
Spent a bit of the day on this illustration for an email to a very special set of people for the upcoming Weebly Carbon launch. I wanted to add a very subtle animation loop and felt stars fit our theme nicely.

If you're interested in getting early access of some of the designer tools we've been working on, we would love your feedback! http://weebly.com/carbon

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
