Dirk van Boxtel

Perspective

Dirk van Boxtel
Dirk van Boxtel
  • Save
Perspective survey statistics stats percentile grade scoring
Download color palette

Putting some perspective on a 1-10 score...

Scoring a 9.1 out of 10 doesn't always mean you're amongst the best!

(Ps: Yes, that's Arial! Legacy apps sometimes get updated too!)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Dirk van Boxtel
Dirk van Boxtel
Doodles, interfaces & creative direction.

More by Dirk van Boxtel

View profile
    • Like