Mike Mirandi

Cyber Threats

Mike Mirandi
Mike Mirandi
Hire Me
  • Save
Cyber Threats gears infection threat gif cyber rotation clock virus
Download color palette

Some different treatments of cyber threats for a current project. The aim was to create elements that would feel both viral and mechanical.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Mike Mirandi
Mike Mirandi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mike Mirandi

View profile
    • Like