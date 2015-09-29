Zack Ziegler

Block-Styled Name

Block-Styled Name geometric linear square typography block
Saw this style of lettering on an art professor's door at a university and wanted to try my hand at it. If anyone knows more about this style, feel free to comment!

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
