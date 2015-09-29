David L. Angstead

Burly Beverages Soda Co.

Burly Beverages Soda Co. type typography logotype syrups local soda logo branding
Potential mark for a local soda & syrup company called "Burly Beverages" I was trying to convey a sense of boldness without the obvious masculinity route.

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
