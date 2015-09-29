Chase Wasden

Octo

Chase Wasden
Chase Wasden
  • Save
Octo
Download color palette

Working on getting the legs right before I do the real version.. the top right legs are bugging me and there is too much of the underbelly showing on this guy

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Chase Wasden
Chase Wasden

More by Chase Wasden

View profile
    • Like