Expresiv Studios

Hand drawn UI items

Expresiv Studios
Expresiv Studios
  • Save
Hand drawn UI items sketches hand drawn
Download color palette

For the next project, we are going all hand-drawn and hand coloured for the items we are creating. The artworks were drawn in paper, then scanned and digitally cut as stickers.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Expresiv Studios
Expresiv Studios
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Expresiv Studios

View profile
    • Like