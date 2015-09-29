Vordik

We're hiring a UI/UX Designer!

We're looking to hire a full-time UI/UX Designer who lives to craft beautiful yet highly usable web & mobile interfaces.

The position is based in Toronto (Canada) or Kraków (Poland), so if you're in either one and you're interested, be sure to learn more / apply at http://www.vordik.com/company/careers/

Hope to hear from you!

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
