Blaise Vincz

Graveyard Garden Heart

Graveyard Garden Heart graveyard branding clean simple bold lines icon illustrator heart rx
Another concept for the graveyard, this was much closer to what the client picked. Nice little natural garden inspired continuous heart. I liked this little guy.

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
