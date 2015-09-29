Chris Doughman

Icon for the Avatar of Shadow Module for Myth.
Can the heroes save Lucy from being consumed by the darkness? Maybe they should take notice of her doll...
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1700755582/myth-journeyman/description

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
