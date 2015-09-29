Shawn Branstetter

Web App Icons

Shawn Branstetter
Shawn Branstetter
  • Save
Web App Icons triathlon running swimming blue water design illustration icons
Download color palette

Working on a set of web app icons for swimmers and swimming events with the team at Studio Fisheye. Icons were first drawn in Illustrator, and finished in Photoshop. Figures were rendered in Modo by @Henry Santos

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Shawn Branstetter
Shawn Branstetter

More by Shawn Branstetter

View profile
    • Like