Chris Doughman

Blackwall Warrens

Chris Doughman
Chris Doughman
  • Save
Blackwall Warrens branding typography type custom lettering identity logo
Download color palette

Logo for one of two Myth Journeyman expansions.
Expansion theme / monster type: Sewers / Gators
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1700755582/myth-journeyman/description

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Chris Doughman
Chris Doughman

More by Chris Doughman

View profile
    • Like