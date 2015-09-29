Alex Twitchel

Blackpearllogo

Alex Twitchel
Alex Twitchel
  • Save
Blackpearllogo
Download color palette

Let's play ball. A Logo I made recently for Wichita business Black Pearl Aquatics.

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Alex Twitchel
Alex Twitchel

More by Alex Twitchel

View profile
    • Like