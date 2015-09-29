CDY

Mail List Refresh

Mail List Refresh animation loading gif inbox plane refresh list mail
Love Zee Young's "Replace" so much;
I made a similar one, used for mail list refresh loading;

The main difference is, the flying time will be longer so that can adapt for long-time loading situation. :D

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
