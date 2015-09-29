Julian Dorn

give - digital legacy

Julian Dorn
Julian Dorn
  • Save
give - digital legacy perfect heritage social design ui flat view list dashboard legacy digital give
Download color palette

give serves to manage and regulate your digital legacy precautionary. In an easy way one can determine heirs and files can be prepared to disappear with you. Digital legacy contains every kind of data you have, no matter if it’s local on your device or part of an online service you are using. Below we will show how our solution for managing and controlled sharing of personal data looks like.

Learn more: www.get-give.de

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Julian Dorn
Julian Dorn

More by Julian Dorn

View profile
    • Like