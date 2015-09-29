Martgraphic Studio™

Sweat Project

Martgraphic Studio™
Martgraphic Studio™
  • Save
Sweat Project cartoon design graphic streetwear brand apparel clothing flat identity web logo icon
Download color palette

Done for commission work

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Martgraphic Studio™
Martgraphic Studio™

More by Martgraphic Studio™

View profile
    • Like