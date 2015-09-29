Dave Wells

Luchador

I've always loved these, but never thought to draw one. Gouache became very unpredictable during this painting, not entirely sure what I did differently. If anyone has any tips on how to keep it super consistent, let me know!

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
