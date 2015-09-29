Brendan Sheridan

Tenley

Brendan Sheridan
Brendan Sheridan
  • Save
Tenley logo icon dog
Download color palette

Inspired by @Nick Slater's work, I decided to create my Boston Terrier into an icon. Fun little project.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Brendan Sheridan
Brendan Sheridan

More by Brendan Sheridan

View profile
    • Like