Kitt display [Sale]

display sale typeface font typography type
[Sale] So, I went turbo on this one and finished the basic set and a slanted version to get it out there. If you guys are interested in buying it for $8 USD I would gladly sell it to you personally and show you the rest of the glyphs to double check for you guys. That's gonna be the way until I work on a website and getting into myfonts.

Hope you like it! For more info hit me up on the comments or email me at: andres@madebyborn.co

Kitt display
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
