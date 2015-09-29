Kitt display [Sale]

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
[Sale] So, I went turbo on this one and finished the basic set and a slanted version to get it out there. If you guys are interested in buying it for $8 USD I would gladly sell it to you personally and show you the rest of the glyphs to double check for you guys. That's gonna be the way until I work on a website and getting into myfonts.
Hope you like it! For more info hit me up on the comments or email me at: andres@madebyborn.co