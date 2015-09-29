Adam Sandoval
MM Brand Agency

Quack Quack Bang Bang

Adam Sandoval
MM Brand Agency
Adam Sandoval for MM Brand Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Quack Quack Bang Bang tbt nes duck hunt 8-bit mm brand agency illustration
Download color palette

Throwback illustration to a NES classic, Duck Hunt.

Check out the blog post here
http://mmbrandagency.com/content-marketing/throwback-best-commercials-of-the-80s/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
MM Brand Agency
MM Brand Agency
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by MM Brand Agency

View profile
    • Like