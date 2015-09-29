Luke Babb

A Little Brand Exploration

Luke Babb
Luke Babb
Hire Me
  • Save
A Little Brand Exploration brand luke howdy typography type color logo identity branding
Download color palette

Currently working on a little revamp of my personal brand. Putting it out on the internets, would love to hear what you think.

Press L to show some <3

Bonus points: Name that movie...

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Luke Babb
Luke Babb
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Luke Babb

View profile
    • Like