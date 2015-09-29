Scott Neilson

Daft Punk UV Poster concept

Daft Punk UV Poster concept poster chrome illustration funk red uv lights neon daft punk
This is a concept I had for a daft punk poster that uses a UV red ink that lights up at night and shows a little ode to the bands old school neon costumes they used to wear. Would be great to get these printed for real!

All illustration was done on a 13 inch Wacom Cintiq

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
