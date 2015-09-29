Jamie Dean

Eagleson Logo Concept

Eagleson Logo Concept lettering type music logo band
2 / 69 Days of Creating Stuff
A logo I developed for Eagleson, a rock band from Ottawa. This is a concept.

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
