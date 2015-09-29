ParkMapp - Explore and Share

Short animation to show how the user can explore PARK Mapp, a app-guide to modern and contemporary architecture in Milan. Curated by Park Associati, an Architecture and Design Studio based in Milan, the guide explores a selection of iconic and unexpected pieces of architecture in town.

In this case the user go through the PARK Associati’s projects around him/her in Milan and share it on social media.

Try it out here http://parkassociatimapp.com/