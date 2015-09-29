Eduardo Morgan

Crimson Peak

Eduardo Morgan
Eduardo Morgan
  • Save
Crimson Peak gif mograph motion graphics after effects 3d photoshop animation blood type lettering movie crimson peak
Download color palette

From the imagination of visionary director Guillermo del Toro comes a supernatural mystery starring Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, Mia Wasikowska and Charlie Hunnam.

Gif for a creative invite on talenthouse. You can vote here:

https://www.talenthouse.com/item/1506813/830ea356

Thanks!

Eduardo Morgan
Eduardo Morgan

More by Eduardo Morgan

View profile
    • Like