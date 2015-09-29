Borja Acosta de Vizcaíno

Simple is always better

Simple is always better wordpress portfolio studio website web type simple clean
Finally getting the time out of late afternoons in the office to start working on the website for BADV Studio - soon to be my alter ego :)

Simple always wins - I'm trying to keep it that way. I'll be showing related-stuff for the rest of this week. Stay tuned!

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
