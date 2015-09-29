Kevin Kinley
Salem Covenant Church
Excited to share Salem's new logo. Our team at Malley Design was given the task of redesigning their logo, brand and website. http://salem-covenant.church

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
NE MPLS studio focused on brand identity and digital design.
