Andrei Marius

Dart Arrow Icon

Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius
  • Save
Dart Arrow Icon vector icon arrow dart tutorial illustrator
Download color palette

Here's a simple dart arrow icon in Ai.
You can find a detailed tutorial on how to create it @Tutsplus.com.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Andrei Marius
Andrei Marius

More by Andrei Marius

View profile
    • Like