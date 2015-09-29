Veronika Žuvić

Seahorses Crest Logo rudder fish beach maritime logo marina sea letter m coat of arms crest shield seahorse
Coat of arms of maritime theme: two seahorses as guardians of the shield and rudder crown.

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
