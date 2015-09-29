Colton Simmons Campbell

Dixie State University Rebrand

Colton Simmons Campbell
Colton Simmons Campbell
  • Save
Dixie State University Rebrand cool beans mascot logo red devils devils branding rebrand university dixie state
Download color palette

I have been working with my university's rebranding committee as they try to choose a new mascot for the school. We have a few ideas floating around, and I'd thought I try out some early ideas. Go, Red Devils!

Colton Simmons Campbell
Colton Simmons Campbell

More by Colton Simmons Campbell

View profile
    • Like