Hamed Zaghaghi

Cupzy

Hamed Zaghaghi
Hamed Zaghaghi
  • Save
Cupzy board game character cool monster
Download color palette

"Cupzy" character design for "Zys" board game.
Software: Inkscape

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Hamed Zaghaghi
Hamed Zaghaghi

More by Hamed Zaghaghi

View profile
    • Like