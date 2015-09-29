Mikha Makhoul

Year In Space

An initial layout, interactive website about the mission Year in Space - led by the astronaut Scott Kelly.

It's a personal project i'm developing, I will be using Twitter's Api to stream all the photos day by day that Scott captures from space via an interactive timeline + standard editorial design to showcase his biography & successful space missions.

Let me know your thoughts.

