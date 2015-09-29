Katelyn Caillouet

Now I Want A Taco.

fun design fuchsia green bell letter hand lettering taco
This #deepthoughts quote from Justin Bieber really spoke to me. So I had to letter it.

The original quote came from this Complex interview: http://www.complex.com/music/justin-bieber-interview-2015-cover-story

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
