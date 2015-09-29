Lyndsay Merkley

Cohl's Heavy Equipment & Diesel Repairs

Cohl's Heavy Equipment & Diesel Repairs
Logo for a guy who fixes a lot of things, so I couldn't pin point 1 thing in the icon of the logo.

So I combined 4 things into 1: Outside of a Gear, Inside of a "Combination Wrench", Wrench and a screw.

Wanted the fonts to be bold and manly but a little bit rough.

Sep 29, 2015
