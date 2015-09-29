Felipe Estay Miller

Bendita

Bendita
El concepto de la mano para representar masajes es bastante común pero cuando resolvimos el naming (junto con el cliente) la imagen de la mano tomó un giro novedoso.

La mano bendiciendo y con una aureola representa una mano santa o sagrada. La frase "masajes descontracturantes" termina por cerrar el proceso de comprensión del logo.

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
