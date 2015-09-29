Michael B. Myers Jr.
Treehouse

Billboard Animation

Michael B. Myers Jr.
Treehouse
Michael B. Myers Jr. for Treehouse
Hire Us
  • Save
Billboard Animation course billboard treehouse
Download color palette

A small animation for an upcoming course at www.teamtreehouse.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Treehouse
Treehouse
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Treehouse

View profile
    • Like