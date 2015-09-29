Aaron Taylor-Waldman

Real Time Academy

Aaron Taylor-Waldman
Aaron Taylor-Waldman
  • Save
Real Time Academy awards seal circle fancy metallic gold monogram logotype logo branding
Download color palette

Monogram and seals for the Real Time Academy, an awards jury for a social media awards show.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Aaron Taylor-Waldman
Aaron Taylor-Waldman

More by Aaron Taylor-Waldman

View profile
    • Like