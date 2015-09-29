Shelby Rodeffer

chinese red

chinese red g gar seal ivory black gold red beer branding identity mark logo
playing around with color. need to make a version of the fish for when it appears in light colors so that the negative shapes don't fill in so badly.

Posted on Sep 29, 2015
