Remi Milleret

Water Main Poster

Remi Milleret
Remi Milleret
  • Save
Water Main Poster architect blue poster print blue print main piping pipe water
Download color palette

Hi guys, I am working on a new project at work, here some illustrations and plans I made to illustrate different objects categories in the game. Have a nice week, Ahoy !

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Remi Milleret
Remi Milleret

More by Remi Milleret

View profile
    • Like