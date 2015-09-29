Stepan Jakl

Skywalker

Stepan Jakl
Stepan Jakl
  • Save
Skywalker mountain hardcore clouds band black and white white minimal simple logo
Download color palette

Logo design for Melodic Hardcore band called Skywalker.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Stepan Jakl
Stepan Jakl

More by Stepan Jakl

View profile
    • Like