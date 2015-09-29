Roman Zapotichnyi

Slovotvir

Slovotvir ukraine nightingale messages logotype language bubble bird brand logo
Slovotvir is a platform for collective search, discussion, and selection of different variants of translation of foreign words into the Ukrainian language.

Behance case https://www.behance.net/gallery/29094149/Slovotvir

