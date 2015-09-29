Alex Berkowitz

Filo

Alex Berkowitz
Alex Berkowitz
Hire Me
  • Save
Filo game cards playing
Download color palette

I designed a deck of cards in my free time a few months ago. Never ended up doing anything with them, but here's a selection of some of the face designs as well as the backs.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Alex Berkowitz
Alex Berkowitz
Designer of stuff, Maker of things
Hire Me

More by Alex Berkowitz

View profile
    • Like