Mike Ballan

Low-res Polygon Dancer

Mike Ballan
Mike Ballan
Hire Me
  • Save
Low-res Polygon Dancer illustrator
Download color palette

This was for the Protegem Dance 2014 shows cover.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Mike Ballan
Mike Ballan
UX Designer, Raised by the Autobots in the 80's
Hire Me

More by Mike Ballan

View profile
    • Like