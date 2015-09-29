Lyndsay Merkley

Tri-Town Snow School

yeti ski school logo snowboarding logo skiing logo skiing snowboarding ski school
Logo for my local ski hill's new Snow School. Wanted to avoid using skis or snowboards so viewer's don't get the impression the school only teaches one or the other. Also wanted to keep it fun since the school will attract more kids new to the sport.

