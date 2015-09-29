Hamed Zaghaghi

Arezoo.me

Hamed Zaghaghi
Hamed Zaghaghi
  • Save
Arezoo.me logo inkscape arezoo wish
Download color palette

A logo for a web site about birthday gifts!
Software: Inkscape

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2015
Hamed Zaghaghi
Hamed Zaghaghi

More by Hamed Zaghaghi

View profile
    • Like